Raymond James Analysts Give CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) a C$10.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.11.

DBM opened at C$8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.34. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

