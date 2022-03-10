Ray Benjamin M. Anderson Sells 4,516 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ INGN opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
