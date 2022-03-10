Ray Benjamin M. Anderson Sells 4,516 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inogen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inogen in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

