Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $15.06

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $15.83. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 122 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
