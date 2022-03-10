Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $15.06

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $15.83. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 122 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

