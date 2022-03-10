Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 2,175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:RBMTF remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

About Rambler Metals and Mining (Get Rating)

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.