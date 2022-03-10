Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 2,175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
OTCMKTS:RBMTF remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
About Rambler Metals and Mining (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.