Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ METC opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

