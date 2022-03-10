Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.38

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.38 and last traded at $102.26, with a volume of 5164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

