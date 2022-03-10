Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.85

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 12807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

