Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.85

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 12807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFY)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.