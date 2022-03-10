Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

QIPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. increased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

QIPT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

