Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.25. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

