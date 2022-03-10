Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Quidel were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 14,425.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

