Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik Sells 6,228 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DGX stock opened at $135.58 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

