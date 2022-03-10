QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in QuantumScape were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

QS opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 903,934 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,073. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.