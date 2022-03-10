QUAI DAO Hits Market Cap of $941,667.72 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (CURRENCY:QUAI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $941,667.72 and approximately $123,967.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00042767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.06 or 0.06487750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,087.19 or 1.00398410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041490 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

