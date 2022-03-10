QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 892,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $46,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in QIAGEN by 125.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.