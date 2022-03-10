Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 337,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 67,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.