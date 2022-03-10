Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for NanoXplore Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million.

GRA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.03. The company has a market cap of C$652.83 million and a P/E ratio of -37.36.

