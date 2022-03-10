Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.36.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$137.75 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$114.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$195.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

