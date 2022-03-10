Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

BRX stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after buying an additional 2,078,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 721,846 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

