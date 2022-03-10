Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Lifted by William Blair

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ABM Industries by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ABM Industries by 449.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.