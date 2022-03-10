Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CUBE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. 20,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

