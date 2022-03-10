Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.43.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.00 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$26.02 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

