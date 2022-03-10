Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.43 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Matthew Gallagher sold 17,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $4,016,389.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

