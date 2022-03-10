Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

AQN stock opened at C$19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.33. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$17.14 and a 12-month high of C$21.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

