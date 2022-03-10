Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

