Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for LifeMD, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LifeMD in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 163,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,476. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

