Pundi X NEM Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $5,762.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.91 or 0.06586957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.17 or 0.99800596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042115 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

