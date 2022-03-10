Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,655 by UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

LON:PRU traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,090.50 ($14.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a market cap of £29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,221.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,352.47. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

