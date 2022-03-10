ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 931 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.
RSP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.01. 147,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
