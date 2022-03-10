ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 16,020 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,693,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,987,000 after buying an additional 1,167,297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 215.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

ENB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,789. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $45.13.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

