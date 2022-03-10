ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. 596,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,161. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.45.

