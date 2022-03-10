ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 2.69% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHS remained flat at $$13.40 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,249. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

