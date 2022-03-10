ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

SWAN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 124,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

