ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $169.08. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,353. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.