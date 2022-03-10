ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 138,045 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 138,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 386,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,690. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

