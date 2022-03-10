Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Proterra worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $2,283,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTRA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of PTRA opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.