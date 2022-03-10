Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 868.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 87,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,860,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

