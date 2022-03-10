ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.57) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of PBSFY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

