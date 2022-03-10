ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.02

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.02 ($10.89) and last traded at €11.45 ($12.45), with a volume of 2273365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.43 ($11.33).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.67) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.74 ($20.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.53.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

