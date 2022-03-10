ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 8.8%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.35. 24,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,184,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

