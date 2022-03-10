Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%.

NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 8,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Several research firms recently commented on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

