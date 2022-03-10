Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,649 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $23,939,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.