Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Progenity alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $1.27 on Monday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $207.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

About Progenity (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.