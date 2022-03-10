Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period.

Principal Millennials Index ETF stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,837. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.496 per share. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

