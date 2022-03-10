Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.06. 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 54,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (PDEV)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.