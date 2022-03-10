Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.7% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

