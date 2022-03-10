Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

FRST stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

