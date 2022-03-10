Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Clinton Tyler Stafford Purchases 4,786 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,786 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FRST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.