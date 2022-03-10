PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRVCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 8,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.