PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PRVCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 8,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
