Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,319 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Pretium Resources worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,311,000 after buying an additional 366,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,807 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,965,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 202,036 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,808,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 365,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PVG shares. cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.