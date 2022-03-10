Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Shares Down 10%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) fell 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Premier Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.